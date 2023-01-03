SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On December 27th, 2022, Saluda County Deputies responded to a residence on Long Cane Road for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, deputies could not get anyone to the door.

They made entry into the home and found the deceased bodies of a male and female.

Throughout the course of the investigation, it has been determined that the male subject, James (Jamie) Perry, shot and killed the female victim, identified as Patricia Kneece Perry.

It has been further determined that Mr. Perry’s death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.