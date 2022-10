AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old that was found in a pool on the 3400 block of Merrimac Avenue. Justus Hyman, of the 3600 block of Manmouth Road, was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS on Sunday afternoon. He was died just before 6 o’clock Monday. An autopsy has been scheduled.