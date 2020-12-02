Interstate shutdown after 18-wheeler loses cargo

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office is shutting down I-20 Eastbound traffic at Exit 175 in order to head off traffic funneling into the scene where an 18-wheeler carrying wood lost its cargo near the Harlem-Appling Exit at Mile Marker 183.
Currently, all lanes of I-120 Eastbound between Exits 175 and 183, stretching across the McDuffie County border into Columbia County, are shut down due to this accident.
Two counties are currently working the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
