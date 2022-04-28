EDGEFIELD COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A major intersection is closed in Edgefield County after a traffic accident.

According to authorities, a dump truck and another vehicle collided at the intersection of SC-19 and Samuel E. Diggs Road, which is outside of Trenton, South Carolina.

The Edgefield Fire Department, County EMS, the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Highway Patrol are now working the scene.

According to emergency dispatch, there were injuries in the crash.

WJBF is still awaiting information on the status of the drivers and passengers involved in the accident.