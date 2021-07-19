Intersection at Edisto Avenue and Valley Road closed due to flooding

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The intersection at Edisto Avenue and Valley Road in Aiken is currently flooded according to Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The intersection is currently shut down.

South Carolina DOT is headed to the location in order to clear out the storm drain.

The intersection of Richland Avenue W and Beautfort Street NE was closed due to flooding earlier as well According to Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Currently, there is no ETA on when the intersection at Edisto Avenue and Valley Road will be re-opened.

Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

