Internet providers extend COVID offers

(CNN) – Internet providers are trying to help their customers impacted by the coronavirus.
Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast have extended their policies not to charge late fees or terminate service for people struggling to pay their monthly bills.
The policy was originally in place through mid-May, but is now available through June.
Customers have to make their case to their providers explaining their struggles.
T-mobile — which also owns Sprint — has a similar offer than has been extended through June as well.