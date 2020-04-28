Internet providers extend COVID offers

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(CNN) – Internet providers are trying to help their customers impacted by the coronavirus.

Verizon, AT&T, and Comcast have extended their policies not to charge late fees or terminate service for people struggling to pay their monthly bills.

The policy was originally in place through mid-May, but is now available through June.

Customers have to make their case to their providers explaining their struggles.

T-mobile — which also owns Sprint — has a similar offer than has been extended through June as well.