COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts in the Knob Hill Subdivision.
Traffic and road officials say that the closures are due to road paving.
The temporary lane closures will start Friday, October 21st and last until Saturday, November 12th starting at 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.
According to officials, the following roads will have intermittent lane closures:
- Knob Hill Drive
- Knob Hill Circle
- Knob Hill Court West
- Knob Hill Count East
- Avrett Lane
- Avrett Way
- Avrett Court
- Cornerstone Place
- Cornerstone Court
- Woody Hill Circle
- Jami Court
- Terri Court
- Woody Hill Court
Residents are being advised to remove trash cans and any vehicles being parked in the roadway because there will be cleaning of the roadway so there could be dust at times.
Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to please plan to take an alternate route.