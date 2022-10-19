COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts in the Knob Hill Subdivision.

Traffic and road officials say that the closures are due to road paving.

The temporary lane closures will start Friday, October 21st and last until Saturday, November 12th starting at 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.

According to officials, the following roads will have intermittent lane closures:

Knob Hill Drive

Knob Hill Circle

Knob Hill Court West

Knob Hill Count East

Avrett Lane

Avrett Way

Avrett Court

Cornerstone Place

Cornerstone Court

Woody Hill Circle

Jami Court

Terri Court

Woody Hill Court

Residents are being advised to remove trash cans and any vehicles being parked in the roadway because there will be cleaning of the roadway so there could be dust at times.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to please plan to take an alternate route.