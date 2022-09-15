COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be a intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts in the Idlywilde Subdivision in Evans.

According to traffic officials, the lane closures are due to paving.

Officials say that the temporary lane closures will start Monday, September 19th and will end on Monday, October 3rd from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.

According to traffic officials, these are the roles that will have intermittent lane closures:

Bohler Drive

Lake Idylwilde Drive

Taft Drive

Ballentine Drive

Marty Drive

Residents on these streets and in these neighborhoods are being advised to remove trash cans and any vehicles being parked in the roadway because there will be cleaning of the roadway so there may be dust at times.

Drivers are to expect delays, and if possible, please an alternative route.