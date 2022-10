COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Drivers need to be aware of intermittent, temporary lane closures on William Few Parkway due to paving.

Traffic officials say lane closures will be from Washington Road to Laurel Drive and will take place from 7:00 P.M. to 6 A.M. starting Sunday, October 23rd to Friday, November 25th.

Drivers are to expect delays and are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.