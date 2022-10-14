COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts on Sugar Creek Drive.

Traffic officials say that the lane closures will be from 440 Sugar Creek Drive to 480 Sugar Creek Drive, which is where Columbia County Fire Station 7 is located.

According to officials, the temporary lane closures will start Wednesday, October 19th until Wednesday, October 26th from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Officials say that there will be cleaning of the roadway so there could be dust at times.

Drivers are to expects delays and are being asked to seek an alternate route if possible.