Interim Superintendent of Aiken Public Schools looking to the future following shake-up

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — On his first week in office, King Laurence said that he hit the ground running by meeting with senior staff members and community leaders. Now as the interim successor, Laurence is hoping to move on from what he calls distractions.

“I think we need to focus on unity. We need to focus on re-building the trust that may have been lost. We need to make sure that people understand that while there may be a lot of things that we don’t agree with, there are things that the community don’t agree on, and can debate. There are things that are in the schools that we don’t agree with each other on but if we focus on the things that we agree on. I think that’s what’s important and I think that’s the thing that’s going to build unity and move forward one,” he said.

He’s no stranger to education, as Chief Officer of Administration, King Laurence serves as the District Ombudsman and is responsible for coordinating long-range strategic planning, assessing program implementation and effectiveness, and working with community stakeholders to advance the mission and goals of Aiken County Public Schools. “Junior High School and High School, there were teachers that I truly admired and loved what they did and loved the impact they had on my life so they inspired me to want to [go into education,]” he said.

He has 30 years of experience in education, having served as Aiken’s Associate Superintendent for Instruction and Accountability, Director of Federal Programs, and Principal at Cyril B. Busbee Elementary. “I believe our students are continuing just as they have throughout this year and throughout every year. They are focused on our curriculum, they are focused on preparing themselves for the future and I think they are going to continue to do that and we are going to continue to help them do that,” he said.

A number of people, including former school board member Rosemary English, are calling for an ethics investigation into the school board. “I’ve read like everyone else calls for those kinds of things and requests for them but at this point, I’m not aware of any ongoing investigations,” Laurence said.

The district is moving full speed ahead in spite of recent developments by working on several different projects and initiatives like the 4th annual day of caring. “Collaboration within the community between our schools and the community and other partners in serving. We’ve asked our schools and our school personnel to go into the community and serve. So there are a lot of exciting projects that are going to be going on tomorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shawn reached out to the State Department of Education to find out if there is an open investigation. “We do not confirm, deny, or comment on any investigatory matters particularly as they relate to disciplinary action against certified educators. This policy is in place to protect due process rights of the accused,” Chief Communications Officer Ryan Brown. “With that being said, it would depend on the nature of the alleged wrongdoing by the school board or individual board members as to whether or not we would have the authority to investigate. School board members, as elected officials, fall under the state’s ethics act which is governed by the State Ethics Commission,” he added.

The State Ethics Commission didn’t respond to a request to find out about any possible investigations.