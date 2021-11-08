Interim District 4 commissioner announces intent to run for official seat in May

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Interim District 4 commissioner Alvin Mason is announcing his intent to officially run for District 4 Commissioner in 2022.



“For those that may not like the fact that Alvin Mason is sitting in these seat, you’re going to have your opportunity,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

Interim District 4 commissioner Alvin Mason is setting the record straight when it comes to him stepping in as commissioner, following Sammie Sias’ suspension.



“If there had been a resignation by the commissioner, then we would have an election this past Tuesday.”



Saturday morning he held his first meet and greet at the Diamond Lakes Community Center. That’s where he announced his bid for the seat and also some plans he has in store for the district.



“I want to immediately start addressing some of the needs that we have out here in the district, specifically at Diamond Lakes Park, which is one of the most widely used parks in the C.S.R.A , there’s a lot of speeding going on, ” he said.

Commissioner Mason is planning to dip into the 2022 budget that’s expected to be finished in January to add speed bumps in that area, but Mason says there are other projects on the horizon.



“Tobacco road has been without sidewalks for decades, so we’re going to have sidewalks, in the beginning of the first quarter of FY 22,” said Mason.

The meet and greet was held in conjunction with the 2nd vaccination clinic since city leaders began the new vaccine incentive program.

“Vaccinations are extremely important for our community, but also we understand this information is very vital for our community too,” he said.

And this is the first time kids ages 5 to 11 could receive 100 dollar gift cards for getting their covid vaccines.



“I just came out to get the vaccine so I wouldn’t get sick anymore,” said 12-year-old Aaden Nichols.

Nichols says he’s had covid before.



“It didn’t really feel good,” he said.



Ashley:And now him and his little brother have been vaccinated, they feel safer going to school.





“I feel good, almost invisible,” said Nichols.