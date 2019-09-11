Interim Aiken County School Superintendent named

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – We now know who will serve as the interim Superintendent at the Aiken County School System.

King Laurence will step into that role – in addition to his current one of Chief Officer of Administration.

Last week Dr. Sean Alford announced he would be resigning effective this Friday.

The decision to leave has left many with unanswered questions.

Last night a public meeting was held at Silver Bluff High School where tensions rang high with those who were there.

“What does that say to that our community? What does that say to our county? You’re talking about board members who have been on there for years. Some have been on there for literally for decades, and now they are talking about resigning,” said Paul Bush, community activist.

The board chairman says the board will consider the people’s concerns.