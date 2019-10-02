Instagram rolls out feature to stop bullying

(CNN) – Instagram is rolling out a new feature aimed at stopping cyberbullies.

It’s called “Restrict” — and it gives users the power to keep certain users’ comments invisible to others.

Comments from restricted users are visible to the commenter and user whose profile the comment was made on — but not to anyone else.

The restricted person will not be made aware they have been restricted — or be able to see if the user who restricted them has seen their direct messages.

The social media platform says restricting is less likely to result in worse bullying than blocking.

It also helps users monitor bullying behavior.

Many experts aren’t fully convinced yet… and are waiting to see how well it works.

A 2018 study showed 59 percent of teens say they’ve been bullied or harassed online.