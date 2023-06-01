COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – School is out and the fun has just begun. Summer camp programs across the CSRA are gearing up for an exciting and educational summer.

Organizations like the YMCA and the Georgia-Carolina Council Adventure Camp are noticing more summer camp students this year – and they’ve planned accordingly.

The new, yet booming GCC Adventure Camp is focused on teaching kids leadership skills.

“So even from a young age they’ll do some leadership building activities,” said Ron Bane, the Senior District Executive for the GCC Adventure Camp.

They’re also staying active with swimming, archery lessons, tennis, cornhole and anything else related to the outdoors.

There are about 100 kids signed up every week.

“I think this is a good camp and more people should come,” said summer camper Maximus Hayden.

Georgia YMCA summer camps have also already started, and camps in South Carolina will be opening soon.

About 1,100 kids signed up throughout its different locations this year.

“Our traditional camp is really designed for working parents,” said Catie McCauley, the COO of Family YMCA Greater Augusta. “We have early care and after care for free, so you can drop off as early at 7 a.m. and pick up as late as 6 p.m.”

They’re trying to incorporate academics into their summer activities to limit learning-loss.

“Seeing the kids from an after school perspective, rolling into summer, and then back into school again through the pandemic, and so we definitely saw that gap and we tried to fill in where we could,” McCauley said. “We definitely know that keeping kids engaged in that education piece over the summer helps.”

And the kids tell us, this beats being bored at home any day.

“I’d probably be on my iPad,” Hayden said.

There are still spots open at both camps to register your child.