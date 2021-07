AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An inmate is dead after a stabbing at Augusta State Medical Prison Friday evening.

Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins says the body is being taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy tomorrow morning.

Joan Heath with Georgia Department of Corrections says the facility is on lockdown status. The incident is under investigation.

Details are limited at this time.

