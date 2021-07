MONETTA, S.C. (WJBF) – SLED and The Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of an inmate at the Aiken County Detention Center.

59-year-old Dorothy Mae Bernard was found unresponsive in her cell around 5:00 am Friday morning. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Bernard will be autopsied in Newberry, South Carolina.

No foul play is suspected. SLED is continuing the investigation.