Inmate escapes while doing work detail in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Cherokee County Detention Center inmate escaped from a work detail around noon Tuesday.

Bradley Scott Johnston, 34, was 15 days into serving his 90-day sentence for driving under suspension and was expected to be released on Oct. 19.

He was a part of the litter pick-up crew when he ran down the street and jumped into a white Chevrolet Tahoe on Hetty Hill St. in Gaffney, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff Office.

When he is captured deputies say he will finish his 90-day sentence and will face additional charges of escape and larceny for taking the jumpsuit belonging to the county.

Anyone assisting or aiding the suspect could also face charges.

Cherokee County is about 130 miles northeast of Augusta.