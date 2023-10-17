AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders and law enforcement are on the scene of a shooting at a grocery store in downtown Augusta.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at around 6:12 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to Pauls IGA on Greene St. for a reported drive-by shooting.

When they arrived, deputies found two victims at the scene and were told that two more victims drove themselves to the hospital.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a dark gray or black SUV and was last seen traveling south on East Boundary.

Augusta-Richmond County Fire/EMA posted to the Facebook page that they are on the scene at the IGA on Greene St. Fire officials say they are coordinating with law enforcement. The intersection of Greene St. and East Boundary is temporarily shut down.