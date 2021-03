COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in Columbia County.

It happened around 6:30 Tuesday morning on Appling-Harlem Highway between Columbia and Lonergan Hulme Roads.

Reports say the crash only involved that single motorcyclist and at the time both the northbound and southbound lanes are open.

The cyclist has not been identified, no word on the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story.