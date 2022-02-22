GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A few CSRA food and clothing closets report seeing more people who need a little extra help. This comes amid the continued pandemic and inflation driving up the costs to live.

“Hey, how are you guys today?”

It’s a drive through for food that no doubt will get families through just one meal.

“In the trunk? OK.”

Boxes filled with spaghetti sauce, rice, kidney beans, apple sauce, soup, cereal and much more all placed in trunks as people drove up to the Mobile Food Pantry at Grovetown Elementary School. Journey Community Church hosted the distribution, complete with clothing items from their church, in partnership with Golden Harvest Food Bank.

“One in seven people in our community struggles with hunger and we’re definitely seeing the effects of the pandemic as people show up for food lines,” said Blakeley Bartee, Social Media Manager for Golden Harvest Food Bank. She added that Journey Community Church is one of many partner agencies helping get people the food they need. There were 200 food boxes available Tuesday, one for each family.

Along with the pandemic, the inflation rate grew to a 40 year high at seven and a half percent in the past year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports consumer prices increased the most in fuel with energy and vehicles not far behind. Just last month, food costs spiked one percent, pushing new faces into the category of need.

“I’m like most people. I kept saying I don’t need assistance. And then all of a sudden I said, wait a minute I do need assistance because of the pandemic, inflation, everything. Everybody need some kind of help,” said Augusta resident Bill Pleasant.

Pleasant, a veteran and retired Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employee joined his wife at the pantry to receive after years of giving back to their own community. His wife also took advantage of the church’s Clothing Closet, a six or seven year project set up by the church and brought to the Mobile Food Pantry to compliment it.

“We just found that people had needs for clothing, whether it was for job interviews, whether it was for the winter and the colder months, whether it was for the summer and being able to cool off. We just found there was a lot of need,” said Allan Runner, Executive Pastor of Journey Community Church. He added the church has a location in Richmond and Columbia Counties. Organizers of that effort say people supplement their needs there on the second Saturday and Wednesday of each month. They have seen more families, sometimes 85 people at a time and at the South Augusta location they service more homeless people who do not need to supply an address to get food.

The increase in need can be seen from food flying off the shelves at Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry of Harlem.

“Probably more so with senior citizens,” said Debbie Nunley, who serves as the Director of Food Pantry. “Our families with children, as you know, got stimulus money. Seniors, they tend to fall in the crack. They don’t get the extra stimulus money. They get social security or maybe a small pension. And you have to decide do I do medicine or do I buy groceries.”

Local organizations and businesses, such as DeFoor Realty, the IGA in Harlem, ATTIC Treasures and community residents, helped fill the void. Debbie Nunely said she’s also seen a change in the types of people in need since the pantry opened in September. They also now serve as many as 100 people a month on Tuesdays and Fridays. And even if you do not meet the income requirements, no one is turned away.

She added, “You just make a dollar or a couple dollars more than the financial guideline, at least you go home with donated food, which is two large bags of food.”

And despite the stresses that come with rising costs, some find comfort in the little things.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps