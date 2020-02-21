Infant sleeper recalled due to suffocation risk

(CNN) – A consumer alert parents should hear.

Kolcraft is recalling its inclined sleeper accessory for safety reasons.

The consumer product safety commission reports the recall went into effect due to infant fatalities reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products.

The infants died after rolling from their back onto their side or stomach.

The recall affects roughly 51-thousand bassinets.

Owners are encouraged to stop using the sleepers and return them for a refund.

More information is posted on the company’s website.

