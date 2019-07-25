Indictment made in Maleah Davis case

HOUSTON, Tx (CNN) – Thursday a grand jury indicted a Houston man in the death of four-year-old Maleah Davis.

Derion Vence has been charged with a count of tampering with evidence.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office says it is waiting for the child’s final autopsy report to decide if Vence will face additional charges.

Maleah went missing back in April.

A Houston Community Activist later said that Vence told him where to find Maleah’s body.

Her remains were discovered in a trash bag along an Arkansas highway in May.

Last month medical examiners ruled she died as a result of “homicide violence.”

Investigators believe Vence was the last person to see Maleah alive.