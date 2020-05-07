Indianapolis officer fatally shoots man, prompting protests

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – An Indianapolis police officer’s fatal shooting of a black man following a pursuit was apparently captured in part on Facebook Live video, prompting dozens of angry people to converge on the shooting scene.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Chris Bailey says an officer shot the man Wednesday evening after other officers observed someone driving recklessly and began a pursuit.

Bailey says that after the man parked his car, an officer left his vehicle and the man ran before the officer shot him during an ensuing confrontation. The Indianapolis Star reports that the shooting involved only the man and the officer, both of whom are black.