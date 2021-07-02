Augusta, GA (WJBF)- After having to cancel all July 4th events last year because of the pandemic, they are back this weekend in full swing.

Families in the CSRA have a lot of events to choose from this weekend, starting with Friday, Thomson will celebrate with two events, both including fireworks. And Waynesboro will celebrate Independence Day with Mad Anthony’s Big Boom Fireworks show.

On Saturday, the city of Washington, GA will host the Freedom Fireworks Extravaganza and in North Augusta, on Saturday and Sunday, the Green Jackets will follow their game with a Fireworks display.

Sunday, the city of Augusta will have its annual celebration downtown including a fireworks show. North Augusta will celebrate Independence Day that afternoon with some fun historical reenactments.

Mike Adams, Board member at the Living History Park in North Augusta said re enactors are looking forward to the event.

“I’m going to be reading the Convocation of the Continental Congress from 1774, the prayer to open the Congress. And then we will go into reading the Declaration of Independence.”

At the event, there will be the feeling of traveling back in time.

“And then hopefully I can have some people over at the flagpole, where we will pull down the British flag and hoist up the Continental Union flag, which was the first flag flown by America in its Independence. And then people can go around and talk to the different re enactors in the community, ask questions and see what’s going on,” said Adams.

Adams also said they are hoping to make this a yearly tradition.

CLICK HERE for more information on Independence Day events in the CSRA.

And if you want to avoid the crowds and are looking for some good BBQ, look no further than Saint Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church on Martintown Road in North Augusta.

Plates are available for $10 and include pulled pork, hash and rice, potato salad, and bread. You can also get pork and hash by the pound– $9 for a pound of pork and $8 for a pound of hash.

You can preorder online HERE or by calling the church at (803) 279-4622.



Pick up will be on Saturday, July 3rd from 9 a.m. to noon.