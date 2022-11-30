BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Amid active shooter threats to schools across the state of Georgia, The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is upping security.

Authorities released the following statement:

At approximately 0915 Burke 911 was notified of possible active shooter activity in counties across Georgia. Even though Burke County Schools (both public and private) have NOT received any threats, our schools have taken additional measures to ensure the safety of our students and staff to include law enforcement presence on campuses. Our School Resource Officers, Patrol Deputies and SRT Team were all made aware and we have increased our presence at all of our schools within Burke County. We will continue to monitor these situations as several of the threats made have been determined to be a hoax. Threats of this kind are and will always be taken seriously. BCSO

Savannah High School was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a similar threat. Police confirmed that it was indeed a hoax.