AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a shooting incident on Jefferson David Highway.

According to authorities it happened on the 1800 block near Satcher Ford.

At 9:42 authorities received a call from the victim about being shot.

The victim, a woman, was found inside a white Honda Accord with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Bullet holes can be seen in the vehicle.

Aiken County Deputies are still on the scene directing traffic.

No word on a suspect.