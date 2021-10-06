Incentive program in play at city vaccine clinic

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) For some in Augusta getting their COVID shots is paying off.

Dozens turning out at May Park for a city vaccine clinic.

This was an opportunity for many who got a shot two weeks ago at May Park to become fully vaccinated.

This allows them to collect a one hundred dollar gift card under the commission approved incentive program.

“We have seen an uptick, we haven’t seen the huge uptick that we we’re hoping for we have seen some uptick in our numbers which is promising because one more vaccine that we give is one less person who gets hospitalized,” said Rebecca Kershner with the Richmond County Health Department.

The Health Department says since the incentive program started in back in August a little more than 800 people have been fully vaccinated at -its- clinics,