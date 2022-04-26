AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Tuesday, the Augusta Sports Council is hosting the inaugural “Soul City Criterium” bike race downtown.

It’s part of “Speed Week”.

After stops in Spartanburg, SC and Hapeville and LeGrange Georgia, the event will cruise into Augusta.

There will be four races and the event will end with an awards ceremony. The James Brown statue on Broad Street which is the starting point for each race.

Roughly 200 of the best amateur and pro cyclists in the country are expected to attend.

Augusta Sports Council CEO, Michelle Naval, explained that a criterium is different from a typical bike race.

“It’s a short track race right about a mile. So it’s a really tight, four corner course around downtown. So it’s a lot of action on the turns. We’ve kinda been calling it NASCAR on bikes,” she laughed.

Downtown Augusta road closures.

This is an action packed family friendly event. It’ll end with that awards ceremony at the Augusta Common.

Augusta’s own Coco Rubio will DJ and there will be food trucks. And with a big event like this, you can expect road closures as well.

“So we will have road closures and detours Specifically along the course beginning at noon. The course itself will start in front of the James Brown Statue on Broad Street. Then it will go towards 9th street, and take a right on 9th, to Reynolds, to 7th and then back on to broad,” said Naval.

The event is from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the public is invited to attend for free.