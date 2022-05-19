AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — It was a proud moment for Brenda Lyons as she watched her daughter graduate from the IN2WORK program.

” I feel like I’m in the clouds. I feel like I’m in an air balloon. I’m just so proud of my daughter,” Lyons said.

The program gives inmates career training skills and job opportunities once they are released.

” We provide vocational opportunities that include food and retail skills training for individuals for when they enter back into the community,” IN2WORK program manager Trace Ludewig said.

The partnership with Aramark offers graduates an opportunity to apply for a scholarship to continue their education and jumpstart their career.

” We really offer a variety of different opportunities for individuals specifically in the food and retail market or other areas they may be interested in pursuing,” Ludewig said.

The program also aims to help lower recidivism rates for inmates and keep them out of the system.

Lyons said today put her daughter one step closer to her dream job and a new beginning.

“This is something that she’s always wanted. She wants to have her own restaurant. So now she has the opportunity to go out into the world and start this,” Lyons said.