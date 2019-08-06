In 2019, there have been 255 mass shootings in the U.S.

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Every time these shootings make headlines, it shows it can happen anywhere. So would you know what to do if the unthinkable happened to you?

It’s terrifying to hear people being killed when trying to run errands or be out in public. NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson talked to Chief Lewis Blanchard with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. He talked about the importance of always being aware of your surroundings when you’re out in public.

America was devastated to hear the news of more mass shootings happening in our country. These latest incidents raise a common question:

What can we do stop this violence?

Chief Blanchard says when shopping or just running an errand; you should know where all of the exits are.

“Most people in a panic situation are always going to return to the entrance they came in,” explained Blanchard. “It’s better you know the exits besides that main one; you’re going to have a better chance of getting out and getting out quickly.”

Blanchard says now we have to be more aware of our surroundings.

“Here’s the deal if you think its fireworks where there shouldn’t be fireworks going off; consider it gunshot until proven otherwise,” said Blanchard.

He says if you do witness an active shooter situation, do what you can to keep others away from it.”

“As you exit, make sure you’re warning everybody else not to enter the building,” said Blanchard. “Because sometimes people do enter the buildings unknowingly of what’s going on.”t

The chief deputy says these three rules could save your life and others.

“Run is your number one best chance of survival if you can get out,” explained,” Blanchard. “If you can’t get out it, then it’s to hide. If you can’t find a great place to hide, then it’s to fight. If you’re in a place or situation depending on where it is like a store or something like that, one of the absolute best tools you should be able to find in any store is a fire extinguisher.”

For those carrying a concealed weapon; Blanchard says to make sure you have done a lot of training.

“If police respond and they enter that building, and you’re pointing a weapon at someone, that chances of you getting shot; even though you’re there to save a life are extremely high,” said Blanchard.

Chief Blanchard adds people are more likely to be killed in a car accident than being shot by an active shooter. He still wants people to be on high alert when running their daily routines. And wants parents to talk with their kids about the incidents, to come up with a gameplan when out in public.