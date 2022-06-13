APPLING-HARLEM, Georgia (WJBF) – Some improvements are coming to Exit 183 of Interstate 20 (I-20), which is the Appling Harlem Road exit, and drivers and passengers should be aware of what they will see this week.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), starting Tuesday, crews will be paving asphalt on the Westbound off-ramp and right-hand turn lane RT this week in preparation for concrete paving.

GDOT officials also say that flaggers will be onsite directing traffic during peak travel hours and not all day each day.

Officials also say that traffic will NOT be moved onto the new bridge in July, and the contractor will be working out a new schedule.

GDOT will be posting weekly updates each Monday going forward, and drivers can track the project’s progress and receive any subsequent traffic advisories by following them on their Facebook page here.