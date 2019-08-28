Improvements at the intersection of Whiskey, Dougherty Roads now underway

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The City of Aiken has executed contracts with Satterfield Construction Company to begin construction on proposed improvements at the intersection of Whiskey Road and Dougherty Road.

“The intersection at Dougherty Road and Whiskey Road will be dramatically improved,” Aiken City Administrator Stuart Bedenbaugh told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk. “It’s an issue not just here but all the way down,” Tyler Cooper said.

If you’ve traveled Whiskey Road especially near the intersection of Dougherty Road, you know it can be a traffic nightmare. An improvement project is now underway. One that started several weeks ahead of schedule. “The contractor finished up another job in town early and begun work earlier this week,” Bedenbaugh shared.

At Dougherty Road, the improvement project calls for:

an additional right turn lane onto Whiskey Road

a new concrete median, new sidewalks, curb and gutter

traffic signal modifications

a closed pipe storm sewer network.

At Whiskey Road, improvements include upgrades to the storm sewer system that’s already in place.

Remember the old bowling alley? A new restaurant is also a part of the plan. “They are waiting to do their construction to where it will minimize interference with the road construction once the restaurant is open,” Bedenbaugh said.

The project will take about 220 days to complete but that could change based on weather.

You can track the project on the City of Aiken’s website.