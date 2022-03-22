AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University Health brought on a new doctor in its Emergency Department to help with patients who need mental health care.

In one month, AU Health’s Emergency Psychiatry Service saw improvements in patient care.

“The feedback that I’ve received from my colleagues in the emergency room and from patients is that things are moving more quickly, more efficiently,” said Dr. Erin Dexter, Medical Director, Emergency Psychiatry Service.

Dr. Dexter told NewsChannel 6 that psychiatry services have always been busy at AU, but during the COVID pandemic, wait times changed, increasing she believes from 6-8 hours to double that time. Now, she’s housed right inside of the Emergency Department. Once a patient presents mental health needs, she’s called.

“We’re able to work together from the outset, even while they’re doing the medical clearance so that I can get patients, hopefully, initiated on treatment more quickly,” she said.

She added she can see patients and start medication. Following that treatment, the patients can now move more quickly to one of the eight available beds and then on home to family. Dr. Dexter said she works closely with other departments to use their beds if needed. Another problem prior to her service during the pandemic was an influx of patients with mental health needs making wait times even longer.

“People were isolated from their support systems,” she explained. “People who had older parents, for example, were unable to see them due to the mere risk of ‘what could I possibly threaten them with if I’ve been exposed to things and then go visit them?'”

Other contributors included dealing with grief during the pandemic and those who already battle mental health problems were unable to see their doctors in person.

Now that wait times are shorter, services are better and she’s hoping more government funding will improve Georgia’s mental health ranking, which she said is one of the lowest in the country.

“I think much of that has to do with continuity of having the same group of people come in and see the same patients everyday.”

