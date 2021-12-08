Important information on SC redistricting plans

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 is getting a closer look at redistricting maps that could shape the state’s House and Senate districts for the next decade. “Sometimes you’ll find one that looks like an ink splotch on the map, and those are caused legally by the voting rights act by the federal government, Rep. Bill Taylor told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about the process. “They are caused because they’re supposed to be majority-minority districts,” he added.

Every ten years, lines are redrawn for the state House, Senate, and Congressional Districts based on the census. Recently, the Senate voted 41 to two in favor of its lines. The House approved its own districts 96 to 14. “For the first time, part of the house district I serve house district 86, which is an enormous district covering two-thirds of [Aiken] County, gets drawn into Lexington County. So, I have three precincts in Lexington County, and that was just to accommodate the population,” Rep. Taylor shared.

SC House District 86 map

South Carolina grew by more than 10 percent .to more than five million people. Some areas seeing that growth are the coast, the suburbs of Charlotte, North Carolina, and around Greenville. “All of those Senate districts have to gain people as part of the redistricting,” Sen. Tom Young said. “Even if the county like Aiken County gained population, the growth rate was not as fast as the fastest growing areas of the state,” he added.

It’s all about numbers when it comes to re-districting. “The ideal district size divided the total population by 46 districts, the ideal district size is 111,270 people. The overall goal of the redistricting process is to make all the districts as equal as practical and population while adhering to certain guidelines that are adopted by the committee, in keeping with federal law,” the senator shared.

Those Senate subcommittee guidelines included: population equality, the avoidance of racial gerrymandering, minimizing division of county boundaries, minimizing divisions of municipal boundaries, and minimizing divisions of what they called voting precinct boundaries or voting tabulation district lines.

NewsChannel 6 learned that the district south Charlotte, in York County, is the largest in the state. “It was actually 35,991 people more than the ideal district size,” Sen. Young shared. Then there was another district that was over in the rural part of the state, not too far from Florence that was 23,553 people below the ideal district size.

Senator Nikki Setzler who has served Aiken County for more than 40 years will move out of the county.

The Senate district that he served a portion of will go to Senator Brad Hutto representing about 11,000 people in the Wagner, Sally, and Perry areas. Some portions of downtown Aiken that Senator Setzler represented Young will now represent. There’s also an area north of Aiken near the Aiken airport that Senator Setzler represented Young will now represent, as well.

Senator Shane Massey will pick up one precinct in Aiken County from Senator Setzler, just north of the City of Aiken, and the precinct in Saluda around the town of Ridge Spring in Saluda County that Senator Setzler represented Senator Massey will have that, as well. The Windsor area that Young has represented the last few election cycles in the state Senate in Aiken County will now be in Senator Hutto district. “These changes have occurred because there was enormous population growth in the Charleston area,” Senator Young revealed. “There is a state Senate district that is currently in Columbia, that is being what we call collapsed, and that Senate district will be placed for the next election cycle in 2024 as part of this plan in the Charleston area. So, when you push that new Senate district into Charleston, it has a ripple effect on all the surrounding districts,” he added.

SC Redistricting Map

Senator Hutto whose district has historically been just south of Aiken County in portions of Barnwell, Bamberg Orangeburg, Allendale, Hampton counties, his district will include all of Allendale, Bamberg, and Barnwell, a portion of Orangeburg, and now a portion of Aiken County as he now moves further north.

Meanwhile, in some cases, voters will have a different representative or a different state Senator. “They have to pay close attention that next year when they get their voting card or see what precinct they’re in, they’re going to look and see who’s on the ballot because there will be some changes,” Rep. Taylor said.

The state Senate passed the redistrict and plan Tuesday.

That legislation will go back to the house of representatives Thursday. Then it will head to Governor McMaster for his signature to become law.