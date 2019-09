WJBF/ABC NEWS – Webster’s online dictionary defines impeachment as “to charge with a crime or misdemeanor”, but what does that mean?

This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The complaint shows Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate political rival Joe Biden on a July phone call.

Trump has denied doing anything wrong.

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos explains just what impeachment is and what comes next.