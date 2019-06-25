Impasse for new arena site

Augusta is at a turning point when it comes to a new arena.

Coliseum Authority did not discuss a new the arena this afternoon, even though officials will be going before Augusta Commissioners on Thursday for an update on site selection.

Last year Commissioners said they would only support a downtown location, after 60 percent of primary voters said they favored the current site.

But the Coliseum Authority has not acted on moving away from Regency Mall.



“George as I said in here we’re at an impasse hopefully we can go forward we need to go forward this is an aging building the longer we take to do something the more money it’s going to cost us,” said Coliseum Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson.

Vice Chairman Brad Usry says he expects the Authority to make a decision on the site of a new arena before the end of this summer.