Impacts at home as tensions escalate between Iran & U.S.

The United States says it’s sending more troops to the Middle East.

Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation” for a U.S. airstrike in Iraq near Baghdad’s airport that killed Iran’s top general.

General Qassem Soleimani was head of Iran’s elite Quds force. The U.S. ordered its citizens to leave Iraq and closed the embassy in Baghdad.

Political Scientist Dr. Craig Albert is the Director of the Master of Arts in Intelligence and Security Studies at Augusta University. He describes General Soleimani as “the second most powerful person in Iran.”

Dr. Albert points out that oil prices have already spiked as tensions escalate between Iran and the U.S.

“We saw a 4% rise overnight,” Dr. Albert says.

He says, depending on how Iran responds, oil prices could increase even more and cause gas prices to spike as well.

“Usually it starts happening very quickly so you’ll see a 4% today, a 4% tomorrow, 8% the next day and all of a sudden you’re paying $0.30 more a gallon, that’s when it really starts to hit your pocketbook,” Dr. Albert explains.

Dr. Albert says while an increase in gas prices is the most immediate impact, the more serious threat is on American lives and interests.

Dr. Albert breaks down Iran’s possible retaliation strategies into 3 main categories. The first possibility is a a cyber response.

“It’s probably already underway, some type of cyber attack from Iran against some place in the United States. That won’t become public information if it does happen unless it’s really big,” Dr. Albert says.

Dr. Albert says the cyber threat has a direct impact on the Augusta area.

“With intel and cyber command out at Fort Gordon, these individuals are feeling this already,” Dr. Albert says. “This is going to be a complicated few weeks, if not months for military families, especially in the CSRA.”

The second possible response, Iran could orchestrates an attack, or multiple on American soil.

“The far scarier version is that Iran retaliates domestically through their terrorist proxies and that’s something that they have the capability and capacity right now to do,” Dr. Albert says.

The third option is that Iran could attack U.S. interests in the Middle East.

Dr. Albert talks more about national security. Watch the full interview.