AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Imani’s Essence of Beauty Presents: The 2nd Annual Fashion Expose is heading to the Garden City.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 29 from 5-10:30 p.m. at 560 Reynolds Street, Augusta.

The 2nd Annual Fashion Expose will showcase an array of designers, models, vendors, and entertainment. Proceeds donated to Paine College Alumni.

Imani Simms joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the event.

Tickets are available, here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/imanis-essence-of-beauty-presents-the-2nd-annual-fashion-expose-tickets-88433788843