AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – On July 28th the Aviation commission will vote on whether to move forward with bringing an Airshow to Augusta Regional.

It’s been over 20 years since the last time the regional airport hosted an airshow.

“I’m very excited about having an airshow at Augusta Regional Airport,” Chairman for Airshow Committee at Augusta Regional Randy Sasser said.

Airshow fans near and far may only have to wait another year to witness aviation acrobatics to come to the Garden City.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for our community to bring a lot of good positive publicity– absolutely,” Sasser said.

Typically, an airshow is held at Daniel Field, but this time around, the commission is looking forward to hosting.

“For us, we can accommodate larger performers at Augusta Regional Airport versus Daniel Field. They did a great job over the years at both years’ fly-in,” Sasser said.

There are some logistical concerns to tackle before bringing in this kind of event like traffic and parking, as well as the airport’s grounds and their tendency to hold water.

“We’ll identify the wet spots and mitigate those as required,” Sasser said.

Still the commission is hopeful that the probability of the airshow taking place in the near future is looking up.

“It’s a great opportunity to promote Augusta Regional and the whole aviation sector as a whole,” Sasser said.

Though the details are still up in the air, the aviation committee is hopeful to start next year.