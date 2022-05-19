AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A local kid is taking the law into his own hands. Tommie Redfern installed a speed bump into his neighborhood on Edison Drive, but some neighbors are against it. NewsChannel 6 spoke with him today.

“I’m just trying to slow them down,” said Tommie Redfern.

13-year-old Tommie Redfern says he’s deaf in one ear and can’t hear when there are cars approaching him. He says he put the speed bump in the middle of Edison Road for his safety.



He says, “I asked them to honk the horn, so I can hear. Like the other day I had my friends yelling at me and I couldn’t even hardly hear them and when they finally got real close going the same speed, I had to run out the way.”

Redfern actually bolted the improvised speed bump into the ground. He says it took him less than an hour to do it. But, other people living on the road say this is causing more harm than good for them. Neighbors who did not want to go on camera say they’ve busted or damaged their tires going over the contraption.

“They have not. You’d have to be really speeding,” said Redfern.

Redfern says the speed limit is 15, but there’s been a misconception that it’s 25.

He says, “The neighbor called the county because she has five kids and she’s like can y’all install speed bumps and they said no the landlord has to.”

He says the landlord gave the okay for him to install the speed bump and he only did it to keep the entire neighborhood safe.

“Because there’s five kids up the road, there’s five kids there, there’s me, and my little sister which is a one-year-old,” he said.

But neighbors who oppose the improvised speed bump called Augusta’s Traffic and Engineering Department to have it removed. The Director, John Ussery says it’s a safety hazard.

“The speed bump that they put in is not the right kind of speed bump and it would slow down emergency services, is the main one,” said Ussery.

Ussery says that every time an ambulance or a large fire truck has to goes over a speed bump it increases response time.

He says, “The only people that are allowed to put any sort of traffic device on a public street is traffic engineering or the sheriff’s office.”



Ussery says the department would be willing to work with Redfern to inhibit speeding on that road.

There will be no consequences brought against Redfern if he removes the speed bump. However, if he does not comply, Ussery says there could be consequences. ​repercussions.