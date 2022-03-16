ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia would make some kinds of protest a felony under a bill drafted in response to illegal activity during the Black Lives Matter protests in Atlanta in the summer of 2020.

Senate Bill 171 passed on a party-line vote Tuesday.

Republican Sen. Randy Robertson of Cataula says the bill will stop people from engaging in illegal activities and force cities and counties to not adopt a hands-off approach to criminal behavior.

Democrats say most of the activity Robertson cites as objectionable is already a crime.

They say the bill is unconstitutional because it violates people’s First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly.