AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — People in Aiken who need help affording housing have a chance to apply for assistance.

“Oh my God. It was so easy. It was just like getting a job basically,” Annie Bates told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

The Aiken Housing Authority will take online applications for housing assistance for one day only next week.

“I feel like it’s a good program for single mothers because I am single mother,” she said. “You’ll feel like, ‘oh, I don’t wanna do Section 8 because they gonna stereotype me’. No, it’s not like that type of program. They actually help you,” she added.

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program helps low-income families afford decent, safe housing of their choice.

“I’m staying in an apartment now, but it’s from somebody. But I don’t know how long that’s going to last,” Alicia Williams shared.

A predetermined amount of the voucher is set by a case manager.

“You pay 70% of my rent. Because my rent is $900. If I didn’t have Section 8, I don’t think the way the economy is going, I wouldn’t be able to afford that alone,” Bates said.

Traditionally program has a waiting list.

“11 months to the max. Once you tell them that you got a job, you move up on the waiting list. But it actually helps to have a job when you apply for Section 8,” she said.

The Aiken Housing Authority is giving people who need help the chance to apply online on July 25th from 8 A.M. – 5 P.M.

“I’ve been homeless for about three weeks now. I’ve been walking the streets. I have been going to different places like real estate. It’s nothing there. And the shelter is closed,” Candy Perry said.

“But with Section 8 it’s, oh my God, it’s a big help. So if you want it and you need it, you need the help to go apply. Like it’s out there,” Bates added.