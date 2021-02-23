“I will not enter the race for the United States Senate in Georgia,” David Perdue says

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Former U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-Ga.) released a statement saying he will not run for US Senate in 2022. The announcement comes after filing a statement of candidacy on Feb. 15, 2021.

After losing the highly contested Jan. 5, 2021 runoff for U.S. Senate to Democrat Jon Ossoff, Perdue’s potential political future had been unknown. The Feb. 15 filing for the 2022 midterm election would have had the longtime Georgia Republican facing off against Georgia’s other recently elected Democratic Senator, Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock had previously defeated incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler for Georgia’s other U.S. Senate seat on the same Jan. 5 runoff. The Warnock-Loeffler race was to fill the final two years of the seat vacated when Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned at the end of 2019.

Now, Perdue has announced he will not run for office in the 2022 midterm against Warnock, releasing a prepared statement alongside his wife reading: