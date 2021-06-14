‘I was a troll … I am so sorry’: Chrissy Teigen addresses controversial tweets, bullying claims

Chrissy Teigen arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WJW) — Former queen of Twitter Chrissy Teigen is addressing bullying claims leveled against her, releasing a long essay on her website Monday.

She admitted she was wrong to post mean tweets about a then-16-year-old Courtney Stodden (now 26), who, at the time, was married to 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison. Teigen also reportedly sent Stodden a direct message suggesting she consider suicide.

“There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor,” Teigen said. “I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry.”

Stodden’s accusations — and Teigen’s public and professional downfall and backlash — came to light in May, after Stodden gave an interview to the Daily Beast.

Teigen, a cookbook author and model, said she plans to continue working on becoming a better person and that she doesn’t expect sympathy from anyone during this time.

“We are all more than our worst moments,” she said. “I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change.”

Teigen had previously taken to Twitter on May 12, her last tweet before dropping Monday’s apology note, recognizing her past failures.