AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– XPR Augusta is just over a week away and concert goers say they still don’t know if the show will go on.

C4 Live, the event promoters, suspended ticket sales earlier this month, due to issues at the stadium.

Michael Johnson spent over $600 on his VIP tickets to see Pitbull and other artists play at Lake Olmstead Stadium Masters Week.

“I think it was a scam from the start, I really do,” Johnson said.

C4 Live says the grounds couldn’t support the weight of the concert. But there’s still no word if the event is still on.

“When I saw XPR Augusta I figured Augusta was behind it and everything was kosher, but obviously somebody hasn’t done their job. You can look at the grounds here, nothing has even been done. It doesn’t look like anything has been done,” Johnson said.

Commissioner John Clarke says XPR Augusta is out of the commissions’ hands.

“We’re all in the dark right now,” Commissioner Clarke said.

C4 live is leasing Lake Olmstead Stadium through the Augusta Development Authority.

“The only thing that was ever approved by the Augusta commission is that we allowed them to come in as a partnership. As far as Augusta and the tax payers having a dime in it, we don’t. They are the ones investing private money into the facility. Augusta was not investing any money,” Commissioner Clarke said.

But he says he does believe there will be some sort of XPR event at the stadium next week.

“I went down to the stadium myself, and I talked to someone that says they’re waiting on soil samples to come back but they’re hoping to do something next week. It’s not going to be the concerts from what I understand, but they’re going to do some type of a showcase down there is what I heard,” Commissioner Clarke said.

And concert goers say they’ve been ready for answers.

“We’re a week out and it’s cancelled. I don’t know why they’re saying it’s suspended. I hope they don’t reschedule it for next year and keep my money,” Johnson said.

C4 Augusta tells NewsChannel 6 if the concert is cancelled, all tickets will be immediately refunded. They still have not said when a final decision will be made.