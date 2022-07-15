AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The soul, the dancing and the funk of the Godfather of Soul were inside the Augusta Museum of History as the students of the James Brown Academy of Music prepared for their concert.

” It’s amazing because I have kids as young as three years old and to be able to have these kids come in and focus and actually be ready and wanting to learn an instrument it’s amazing,” JAMP Maestro of music Daniel Sapp said.

The free concert honors the music and legacy of James Brown, but it also gives young students a chance to learn music.

” Most of the kids had never played an instrument before in their life and over this six-week period they’re actually going to put on a concert,” Sapp said.

Deanna Brown, one of James Brown’s daughters and founder of JAMP said for many of the kids its more than just music.

” Its great when you see students grades better, behavior get better, and they realize wow I’m talented,” Brown said.

One of those talented students will take the stage as the hardest working man in show business.

” Its just so fun and our show is today at 6:30 and I’m going to have a wig on. A James Brown wig,” Antonio Gray said.

An opportunity he said would even make James Brown proud.

” I think he would be proud of me, and say come here and give me a hug,” Gray said.