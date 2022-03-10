BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — Statistics show that human trafficking continues to be an issue across the nation and at home.

Leaders from Lighthouse for Life worked to better prepare state leaders on how to tackle the problem. “At 14 years old, I met someone who said that they love me and that they would take care of me and nothing bad would ever happen to me again,” Lighthouse for Life survivor care coordinator Heather Pagan recounted to NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Shawn Cabbagestalk. “I spent the next 18 years caught up in sexual exploitation,” she added.

Pagen is using her story to spark action and inspire people to do more. She’s joined many key players from law enforcement, teachers, and other South Carolina and Georgia advocates in Barnwell County recently discussing human trafficking.

“Small towns like us here in Barnwell sometimes get overlooked cause we always think that can’t happen to us here,” Barnwell City Councilman Ron Still. He’s also a teacher at Barnwell County Career Center. “We found out that it can happen here. It’s in our surrounding counties. It’d be just a matter of time before it leaks over into our county.”

NewsChannel 6 told you in January that human trafficking is a big issue not only across the nation but in South Carolina. Aiken County was in the top ten for cases in 2021 — tying with several other counties known for their tourism industry.

Now, law enforcement in Richmond County, Georgia, is thinking about upcoming events, including the Masters. “There is a lot of tourists in Augusta,” Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin LaCroix said. “We got a bunch of golfers, got a bunch of stuff coming in, and people pay for that type of thing. So I wouldn’t say it’s huge. I’m not a hundred percent sure on the numbers, but I do know that there is a potential for it to be huge,” he added.

The group was able to get in the shoes and have a mindset of what it could be like to be a victim by participating in role-playing exercises. Advocates say, human trafficking often happens by praying on other people’s vulnerabilities. “Find out who your kids are talking to to find out what their interactions are online,” CEO of Lighthouse for Life Lisa Kejr said. “The phone is just as dangerous as a gun to somebody who doesn’t know how to use it correctly. So if they’re depressed, sad, and lonely, and when they’re in their room on their phone, what a prime spot for somebody to come out and send ’em a text message and say, ‘Hey, I think you’re beautiful’,” she added. “It showed me some things to look for in my classroom with my students and share with other teachers,” Still added.

Meanwhile, Pagan has this advice for anyone caught up in human trafficking. “You do not have to stay stuck. There is a way out. There is hope and healing, and restoration for your life. And we would love to be a part of that,” she said.

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-(888) 373-7888.

Lighthouse for Life resources: https://www.lighthouseforlife.org/