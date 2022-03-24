MARTINEZ, G.A. (WJBF) – Family and friends are remembering the life of Serenity Garnett.

The 7-month-old was killed after being attacked by a dog inside of a home in Columbia County.

Tonight, a balloon release was held.

It was an emotional farewell for Serenity Garnett, but it was also the first of many.



“I don’t know if we’re going to be able to move on. I know we’ll have to, but it’s going to be at our own pace,” said Rosalie Rivera, Serenity’s aunt.



Family and friends made that first step in trying to move forward Thursday evening. Dynasti Rivera is one of Serenity’s aunts. She told NewsChannel 6 about the things she’ll miss most about serenity.



“Her laugh 100 percent her laugh. Her attitude, it sounds weird, but her attitude I’m going to miss that,” said Dynasti Rivera.

Dozens of people gathered in front of the home where the attack took place to mourn the child, Beginning with a moment of silence.



“We’re going to take just five seconds for everybody to bow their heads and just wish my baby. A happy arrival in heaven,” said Rosalie Rivera before they released balloons.

Purple balloons filled the sky as loved ones said goodbye. Family members said the symbolic release was more than the parents could bear.

Rosalie Rivera says she wanted people to see how much Serenity was loved and not just by the community but her parents.

“Serenity didn’t want or need for anything. She was very much so taken care of and loved by everyone.”