NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The woman held hostage Wednesday night in Aiken County speaking out.

At her request – we’re keeping her identity concealed. Ashley Jones reports – she says she’s lucky to be alive.

“He told me several times that he was dying that night and I was going with him.”

Ashley:

It started with a trip to the grocery store, but it ended with this mother fighting for her life.

“Once I got there. I parked and got out of the vehicle and started walking towards the entrance and then I noticed who it was.”

Ashley:

It was 42-year-old Nathaniel Meade, who is also her son’s uncle. She says she had not seen him for almost a year.

“He said they’re getting me and I said who’s getting you and he said the feds and when he said the feds I said okay, well what have you done and he said they sent you.”

Ashley:

She says Meade then lifted his shirt showing a pistol in his pants. She says he then forced her into her black Cadillac and he got into the passenger side.

“He took my phone he had his crack pipe. He had a bong type thing, and he had the gun and at that time he didn’t initially start pointing the gun at me, so I asked him okay where are you going and he didn’t have a destination.”



She began driving around North Augusta. She says Meade was on the phone with his girlfriend while also pointing his gun at other cars passing by.

“And he’s saying yeah, that’s you, I’ve been watching you for three days, he said there were people that had been circling around him for three days. Same vehicle same people and it just seemed like he was really to his breaking point,” said the hostage.

She says Meade had her at gunpoint for the next four hours, doing drugs and making FaceTime calls – saying farewell to his girlfriend, his brother, and his son. At one point she says he put the pistol to his head threatening to kill himself while he was on the phone with his 8-year-old son.

“The little boy is watching him on Facetime and I’m telling him don’t let him see you like this and he’s trying to talk his dad out of it he saying please just stop.”

She says the call then dropped and that’s when she noticed she was running out of gas. She says she drove by several gas stations in Aiken and Meade, with the gun now to her head, but Meade would not allow her to stop. She says she finally ran out of gas on Jefferson highway and that’s when the first police cruiser arrived. She says a drone flew above the car. She says Meade tried firing his gun at the drone but it was jammed.

“I’m just trying to figure a way out of the car because he was pointing it at me and I was just afraid that a bullet was going to hit me. So, I was able to reach behind me without him noticing and unlock the car door. As I am getting out the car he’s reaching in his back pocket for another bullet and blew in the gun and so as I’m getting out of the car backward, he pointed the gun at me and I’m just running for safety to the police officers,” said the hostage.



She says that’s when Meade began firing at the police officer and he fired back. As she was running she couldn’t see anything but bright lights.

“I didn’t know if he was going to kill me or the cops were going to kill me.”

She says 64 bullets were fired at her car, which is now totaled. Luckily she made it to the police safely with no injuries. She says she hopes Meade will be locked away for good. So far, according to her, he’s been charged with pointing and presenting a weapon to law enforcement.

